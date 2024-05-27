Gaza Civil Defence Says Death Toll From Israeli Strikes On Rafah Camp Rises To 40
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said Monday that the death toll from Israeli air strikes on a displaced people's camp near Rafah had risen to 40, with many bodies "charred" from fires caused by the bombings.
"The massacre committed by the Israeli occupation army in the refugee tents northwest of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip has left 40 martyrs and 65 wounded," Mohammad al-Mughayyir, a senior official at the civil defence agency, told AFP.
"We saw charred bodies and dismembered limbs ... We also saw cases of amputations, wounded children, women and the elderly."
He said that rescue efforts were facing major challenges.
"There is a fuel shortage ... there are roads that have been destroyed, which hinders the movement of civil defence vehicles in these targeted areas," Mughayyir said.
Recent Stories
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From World
-
Lithuanian president re-elected in vote marked by Russia fears13 minutes ago
-
Egypt condemns Israel's 'deliberate bombardment' of Rafah displaced53 minutes ago
-
Ten dead after cyclone batters Bangladesh and India53 minutes ago
-
Papua New Guinea reports more than 2,000 people buried in landslide1 hour ago
-
Bangladesh cyclone toll rises to 10, around 30,000 homes destroyed1 hour ago
-
South Korea, China, Japan vow to ramp up cooperation in rare summit1 hour ago
-
Five dead after storms tear through U.S. Texas1 hour ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - collated1 hour ago
-
Newgarden wins Indianapolis 500 for Team Penske1 hour ago
-
State of emergency in New Caledonia to be lifted: presidency1 hour ago
-
11th Int'l festival for Drums and Traditional Arts kicks off in Cairo1 hour ago
-
Death toll from Brazil floods hits 1692 hours ago