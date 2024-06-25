Open Menu

Gaza Civil Defence Says Israeli Strike Kills 10 Relatives Of Palestinian Group's Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Gaza civil defence agency said an Israeli air strike early on Tuesday killed 10 members of Palestinian group's chief Ismail Haniyeh's family, in an attack the Israeli military did not immediately confirm.

The strike hit the Haniyeh family home in Al-Shati refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, said Mahmud Basal, spokesman for the Palestinian territory's civil defence.

"There are 10 martyrs... as a result of the strike, including Zahr Haniyeh, sister of political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh," Basal told AFP.

He said a number of bodies were likely still under the rubble but "we do not have the necessary equipment" to extract them.

Civil defence crews transferred the bodies to Al-Ahli hospital in nearby Gaza City, Basal added, also reporting "several wounded" in the attack.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it "was aware of the reports but we cannot confirm" them.

