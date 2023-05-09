Gaza Death Toll From Israeli Strikes Rises to 12 - Palestinian Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 12, a total of 20 other people were injured, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

"The death toll has risen to 12 and the number of those injured in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has reached 20," the ministry said.

Earlier, the ministry said nine people were killed in Israeli shelling.