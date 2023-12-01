Gaza death toll mounts as Israel resumes bombardment

Israel resumed its deadly bombardment of Gaza on Friday, vowing to destroy suspected Hamas positions in the densely-inhabited Palestinian territory after a week-long truce expired despite global calls for its extension

The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip said more than 60 people had been killed in the morning after the truce ended at 0500 GMT.

Under the truce, Hamas released hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, and greater aid flows into war-devastated Gaza.

With explosions audible and a dark column of smoke rising over northern Gaza. Israel's army said its warplanes were striking Hamas targets in the Palestinian territory.

AFP journalists saw, and visited the aftermath, of bombings in Gaza's north and south.

Outgoing missiles fired by Palestinian groups towards Israel were also seen.