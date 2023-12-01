Open Menu

Gaza Death Toll Mounts As Israel Resumes Bombardment

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Gaza death toll mounts as Israel resumes bombardment

Israel resumed its deadly bombardment of Gaza on Friday, vowing to destroy suspected Hamas positions in the densely-inhabited Palestinian territory after a week-long truce expired despite global calls for its extension

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Israel resumed its deadly bombardment of Gaza on Friday, vowing to destroy suspected Hamas positions in the densely-inhabited Palestinian territory after a week-long truce expired despite global calls for its extension.

The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip said more than 60 people had been killed in the morning after the truce ended at 0500 GMT.

Under the truce, Hamas released hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, and greater aid flows into war-devastated Gaza.

With explosions audible and a dark column of smoke rising over northern Gaza. Israel's army said its warplanes were striking Hamas targets in the Palestinian territory.

AFP journalists saw, and visited the aftermath, of bombings in Gaza's north and south.

Outgoing missiles fired by Palestinian groups towards Israel were also seen.

Related Topics

Army Exchange Israel Gaza

Recent Stories

Nadal confirms Brisbane return ahead of Australian ..

Nadal confirms Brisbane return ahead of Australian Open

5 minutes ago
 BISE Mirpurkhas launches online enrollment system ..

BISE Mirpurkhas launches online enrollment system for year 2023-24

5 minutes ago
 Mega KPEC project under construction in district K ..

Mega KPEC project under construction in district Khyber: Dr Aamir

9 minutes ago
 PM invites Dutch firms to invest in Pakistan's agr ..

PM invites Dutch firms to invest in Pakistan's agriculture, energy sectors

14 minutes ago
 Five diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

Five diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

14 minutes ago
 IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's appeal on Dec 7, in Al- ..

IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's appeal on Dec 7, in Al-Azizia case

11 minutes ago
S.Africa throws port operator $2.5bn lifeline

S.Africa throws port operator $2.5bn lifeline

11 minutes ago
 US facts prove Canadian allegations against India ..

US facts prove Canadian allegations against India for terrorism

11 minutes ago
 KP minister pledges modern road network, local job ..

KP minister pledges modern road network, local job boost for Hazara Division

11 minutes ago
 Gaza hospitals 'like a horror movie' even before f ..

Gaza hospitals 'like a horror movie' even before fighting resumed: WHO

11 minutes ago
 Inflation, unemployment weigh on DR Congo leader's ..

Inflation, unemployment weigh on DR Congo leader's economic gains

9 minutes ago
 Public gathering proved Balochistan PPP's strongho ..

Public gathering proved Balochistan PPP's stronghold: Zehri

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World