Gaza Deaths Soar In Israel-Hamas War As WHO Warns Of 'acute Hunger'

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Gaza deaths soar in Israel-Hamas war as WHO warns of 'acute hunger'

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Hamas-run Gaza Strip's health ministry said Wednesday that war with Israel has killed more than 21,000, as Israel kept pounding the besieged territory with air strikes and shelling.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Gazans were in "grave peril" after more than 11 weeks of fighting.

Explosions lit up the sky over the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis -- a focus of heavy urban combat since the Israeli army said it had largely gained control over Gaza's north.

The Gaza health ministry said a strike hit a house near Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, killing 22 people. Heavy firefights also raged again around Gaza City in the north.

Gaza's spiralling humanitarian crisis has amplified calls for an end to the hostilities.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the international community to take "urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing the population of Gaza and jeopardizing the ability of humanitarian workers to help" the many in need.

In a statement, the WHO said "hungry people again stopped our convoys... in the hope of finding food".

"WHO's ability to supply medicines, medical supplies, and fuel to hospitals is being increasingly constrained by the hunger and desperation of people en route to, and within, hospitals we reach."

