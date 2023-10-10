Gaza-Egypt crossing hit by Israel for third time in 24 hours: AFP

(@FahadShabbir)

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt, its only one not controlled by Israel, was hit by an Israeli air strike Tuesday for the third time in 24 hours, an AFP photographer and an NGO said.

The third strike consisted of "four missiles" which targeted the Palestinian side of the crossing, local Egyptian group Sinai for Human Rights reported.

Witnesses had said the second strike hit the no-man's land between the Egyptian and Palestinian gates, damaging the hall on the Palestinian side.

Contacted by AFP, the Israel military said it could "neither confirm or deny" any strike on the crossing "at this point".

Sinai for Human Rights said Tuesday's strikes had prompted the closure of the crossing, but there was no immediate confirmation from either side.