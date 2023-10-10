Open Menu

Gaza-Egypt Crossing Hit By Israel For Third Time In 24 Hours: AFP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Gaza-Egypt crossing hit by Israel for third time in 24 hours: AFP

Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt, its only one not controlled by Israel, was hit by an Israeli air strike Tuesday for the third time in 24 hours, an AFP photographer and an NGO said

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt, its only one not controlled by Israel, was hit by an Israeli air strike Tuesday for the third time in 24 hours, an AFP photographer and an NGO said.

The third strike consisted of "four missiles" which targeted the Palestinian side of the crossing, local Egyptian group Sinai for Human Rights reported.

Witnesses had said the second strike hit the no-man's land between the Egyptian and Palestinian gates, damaging the hall on the Palestinian side.

Contacted by AFP, the Israel military said it could "neither confirm or deny" any strike on the crossing "at this point".

Sinai for Human Rights said Tuesday's strikes had prompted the closure of the crossing, but there was no immediate confirmation from either side.

Related Topics

Israel Egypt Gaza Border From

Recent Stories

SAU scholar selected best scientists list

SAU scholar selected best scientists list

5 minutes ago
 UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian und ..

UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal for ensuring education, safety of girls

Bilawal for ensuring education, safety of girls

4 minutes ago
 UoP observes World Mental Health Day

UoP observes World Mental Health Day

5 minutes ago
 Rally organized to express solidarity with Palesti ..

Rally organized to express solidarity with Palestine people

5 minutes ago
 PM for trickle-down effect of SIFC initiatives in ..

PM for trickle-down effect of SIFC initiatives in each province

5 minutes ago
MoST starts work on National STI Policy implementa ..

MoST starts work on National STI Policy implementation framework

5 minutes ago
 Baqar suspends MS 2-A hospital, SHO, headmuhrer of ..

Baqar suspends MS 2-A hospital, SHO, headmuhrer of PS Sukhkun

5 minutes ago
 Cheques distribution ceremony held at main campus ..

Cheques distribution ceremony held at main campus of SMBBMU Larkana

5 minutes ago
 CM orders reconduct of MDCAT-2023, refers matter t ..

CM orders reconduct of MDCAT-2023, refers matter to FIA for inquiry

5 minutes ago
 Quetta Customs seizes goods worth of Rs 450 mln in ..

Quetta Customs seizes goods worth of Rs 450 mln in first week of October

5 minutes ago
 Man killed in road accident in Quetta

Man killed in road accident in Quetta

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World