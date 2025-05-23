Gaza Enduring ‘cruelest Phase’ Of Israel’s War And Blockade, UN Chief Says
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 11:28 PM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday said that Palestinians in Gaza are now facing "the cruelest phase" of the war, with Israel allowing only "a teaspoon of aid" when a flood is needed
He's warned of famine risk and "atrocious levels of death and destruction," as 80% of Gaza is either militarized or under evacuation orders.
Israel’s full blockade since March 2 has only just eased, but Guterres says the resumed aid remains far too little to meet the desperate need.
In this regard, the UN chief outlined a five-stage plan to provide lifesaving aid to the stricken population of Gaza, making clear the organization will not take part in any scheme that fails to respect international law or basic humanitarian principles.
Addressing reporters outside the Security Council, Guterres called once again for a permanent ceasefire to end the fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas group, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and full humanitarian access so aid can flow in following nearly 80 days of Israeli blockade.
He said Palestinians in the enclave are now being “starved and denied the very basics,” as Israel intensifies its offensive and promotes a new privatised aid distribution network reportedly due to begin on Sunday which would bypass the UN and partner organizations’ aid operation.
Israel has clear obligations under international humanitarian law to treat civilians in Gaza humanely, Guterres added, and “must not forcibly transport, deport or displace the civilian population of an occupied territory.”
He noted that despite authorizing a “trickle of aid” to enter in recent days, supplies from only 115 out of 400 trucks have been cleared for collection and distribution – while nothing has reached the besieged north.
"In any case," the UN chief pointed out, "all the aid authorized until now amounts to a teaspoon of aid when a flood of assistance is required".
“We are working around the clock to get whatever aid we can to people in need,” the UN chief said, but “needs are massive – and the obstacles are staggering.”
Israel is causing unnecessary delays, imposing quotas on distribution and barring essentials such as fuel, shelter, cooking gas, and water purification supplies – are prohibited, it was pointed out.
Furthermore, the lives of UN and other humanitarian staffers are being placed at risk if they continue to be prevented from distributing food parcels and flour to those in desperate need, the UN chief continued.
He said absent rapid, reliable, safe and sustained aid access, more Gazans will die – with profound long-term consequences.
Without making direct reference to the US-backed Israeli plan to create new distribution sites overseen by private contractors in coordination with the military, Guterres said the UN had been clear: “We will not take part in any scheme that fails to respect international law and the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality.”
Instead, he said the UN and partners had “a detailed, principled, operationally-sound 5-stage plan" – supported by UN Member States:
-- Ensure the delivery of aid to Gaza
-- Inspect and scan aid at crossing points
-- Transport aid from crossing points to humanitarian facilities
-- Prepare aid for onward distribution
-- And transport aid to people in need
“We have the personnel, the distribution networks, the systems and community relationships in place to act,” said the UN chief. “The supplies – 160,000 pallets, enough to fill nearly 9,000 trucks – are waiting.
“This is my appeal for life-saving aid for the long-suffering people of Gaza: Let’s do it right. And let’s do it right away.”
