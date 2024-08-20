Gaza Engineer Harnesses Sunlight To Make Saltwater Drinkable
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 09:41 PM
In war-ravaged Gaza, every drop of water counts, making Inas al-Ghul's makeshift sun-powered water filter a vital asset for parched Palestinians surviving endless bombardment under the territory's scorching heat
Khan Yunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) In war-ravaged Gaza, every drop of water counts, making Inas al-Ghul's makeshift sun-powered water filter a vital asset for parched Palestinians surviving endless bombardment under the territory's scorching heat.
Using wood from the few pallets of aid that make it into Gaza, and window panes salvaged from buildings that have largely been abandoned in 10 months of war, the 50-year-old agricultural engineer built a glass-covered trough.
She lets saltwater evaporate from the trough, heated by the greenhouse effect created by the glass panes, allowing the water to distil and leaving behind the salt.
From there, a long black hose carries the evaporated water to other containers filled with activated charcoal to further filter out impurities.
"It is a very simple device, it's very simple to use and to build," Ghul told AFP after taking a long gulp from a glass of filtered water in her house in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
- Abundant energy -
Ghul's device "doesn't require electricity, filters, or solar panels, it operates solely on solar energy", which Gaza has in abundance, with 14 hours of sunshine per day in the summer, and eight hours in the winter.
This has proven particularly useful at a time when Gaza's only power plant is down and electricity supplies from Israel have been cut for months.
With fuel also in short supply, Gaza's desalination plants that haven't been damaged in the fighting have been working at a drastically reduced capacity.
Mohammad Abu Daoud, a displaced Gazan sweating in the midday sun, said Ghul's invention "comes exactly at the right time".
"For about two months, we have relied on it entirely," he told AFPTV.
This brings crucial help to those who benefit from it, as the available water for Gazans currently averages 4.74 litres per day, "under a third of the recommended minimum in emergencies", Oxfam reported in July.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From World
-
Czech Bittner upstages sprinters to win Vuelta fifth stage4 minutes ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard14 minutes ago
-
Five bodies found, one still missing in UK tycoon shipwreck14 minutes ago
-
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks1 hour ago
-
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission2 hours ago
-
UN rights expert says ban on him to enter Afghanistan to send troubling signal2 hours ago
-
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search3 hours ago
-
Brazilians 'struggling to breathe' as Amazon burns3 hours ago
-
Australia greenlights world's 'largest' solar hub5 hours ago
-
Russia blames cyberattack over Telegram, WhatsApp outage5 hours ago
-
Culture Ministry to honor graduates of cultural scholarship program tomorrow5 hours ago