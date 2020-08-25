UrduPoint.com
Gaza Factions Say Determined To Defend Palestinian Fishermen Threatened By Israel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 04:00 AM

Gaza Factions Say Determined to Defend Palestinian Fishermen Threatened by Israel

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) A coalition of various Gaza groups, including Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, says it will protect Palestinian fishermen who are being prevented from earning their living by Israel.

"We will not allow the enemy to behave horribly towards our people's fishermen and aggress upon their livelihoods and rob them. We will defend them and work to protect them," the coalition (Joint Operations Room) said in a statement on Monday, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

Throughout August, explosives-laden balloons have been launched from Gaza across the border to Israel on a regular basis, with the Israeli forces responding by shelling Hamas' military infrastructure.

The balloon attacks have sparked dozens of fires in southern Israel.

Israel has closed the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing to all goods and materials, except for humanitarian aid, food and medicine, in an effort to get Hamas to stop the balloon launches.

Israel has also prevented Palestinian fishermen from using a fishing zone off the coast of the Gaza Strip. Videos have emerged on social media showing Israeli servicemen going after Palestinian fishermen.

