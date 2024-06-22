Gaza fighting rages as Red Cross reports 22 killed near its office

Israel's military pounded Gaza on Saturday, a day after the International Committee of the Red Cross said 22 people were killed in shelling that damaged its office in the besieged Palestinian territory

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Israel's military pounded Gaza on Saturday, a day after the International Committee of the Red Cross said 22 people were killed in shelling that damaged its office in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Exchanges of fire across the Lebanese border between Israel and the Hezbollah have also escalated, raising fears of an even wider war.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the cross-border hostilities must not turn Lebanon into "another Gaza", warning of the risk of a catastrophe "beyond imagination".

His warning came as Israel stepped up its strikes in the Gaza Strip.

The fighting continued on Saturday, with witnesses reporting gun battles between fighters and Israeli forces in Gaza City.

Witnesses also reported Israeli helicopters firing at militants in the city's Zeitun neighbourhood.

The Israeli military said Saturday its "fighter jets struck two Hamas military infrastructure sites in the area of Gaza City".

Witnesses said the strikes hit the Al-Shati camp and Draj Tufah neighbourhood. They said at least four residential buildings and nearby houses were destroyed.

Earlier, the military said troops had continued to carry out operations in central Gaza and that its jets had struck targets across the Palestinian territory.