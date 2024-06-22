Gaza Fighting Rages As Red Cross Reports 22 Killed Near Its Office
Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 06:44 PM
Israel's military pounded Gaza on Saturday, a day after the International Committee of the Red Cross said 22 people were killed in shelling that damaged its office in the besieged Palestinian territory
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Israel's military pounded Gaza on Saturday, a day after the International Committee of the Red Cross said 22 people were killed in shelling that damaged its office in the besieged Palestinian territory.
Exchanges of fire across the Lebanese border between Israel and the Hezbollah have also escalated, raising fears of an even wider war.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the cross-border hostilities must not turn Lebanon into "another Gaza", warning of the risk of a catastrophe "beyond imagination".
His warning came as Israel stepped up its strikes in the Gaza Strip.
The fighting continued on Saturday, with witnesses reporting gun battles between fighters and Israeli forces in Gaza City.
Witnesses also reported Israeli helicopters firing at militants in the city's Zeitun neighbourhood.
The Israeli military said Saturday its "fighter jets struck two Hamas military infrastructure sites in the area of Gaza City".
Witnesses said the strikes hit the Al-Shati camp and Draj Tufah neighbourhood. They said at least four residential buildings and nearby houses were destroyed.
Earlier, the military said troops had continued to carry out operations in central Gaza and that its jets had struck targets across the Palestinian territory.
Recent Stories
49 citizens booked for violating Section 144
Two killed, 15 wounded by strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor
China, France launch satellite to better understand the universe
Commissioner Karachi Cup Donkey cart race to be held on Sunday
Punjab minister emphasises readiness of PDMA for monsoon challenges
Murderer of two brothers arrested
Kagame defends Rwandan democracy as election campaign kicks off
Tennis: Berlin WTA results -- 2nd update
Punjab sanitation system to be outsourced: LG minister
District Youth Office Haripur, Jinnah Jam-e School collaborate for "Tech Call 20 ..
PM calls for unified effort across federal, provincial governments to combat ter ..
Tennis: Halle ATP results
More Stories From World
-
Two killed, 15 wounded by strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor5 seconds ago
-
China, France launch satellite to better understand the universe7 seconds ago
-
Kagame defends Rwandan democracy as election campaign kicks off18 minutes ago
-
Food piles up at Gaza crossing as aid agencies say unable to work54 minutes ago
-
Iran's top court overturns rapper Salehi's death sentence: lawyer1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Berlin WTA results -- 1st update2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Berlin WTA results2 hours ago
-
Outrage as UK hard-right leader says West provoked Ukraine war2 hours ago
-
Blues crush Chiefs 41-10 to win Super Rugby final4 hours ago
-
Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power grid4 hours ago
-
Blues crush Chiefs 41-10 to win Super Rugby final4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Association Luxembourg hosts Eid ul Azha celebration4 hours ago