Open Menu

Gaza Fighting Rages As Red Cross Reports 22 Killed Near Its Office

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 06:44 PM

Gaza fighting rages as Red Cross reports 22 killed near its office

Israel's military pounded Gaza on Saturday, a day after the International Committee of the Red Cross said 22 people were killed in shelling that damaged its office in the besieged Palestinian territory

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Israel's military pounded Gaza on Saturday, a day after the International Committee of the Red Cross said 22 people were killed in shelling that damaged its office in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Exchanges of fire across the Lebanese border between Israel and the Hezbollah have also escalated, raising fears of an even wider war.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the cross-border hostilities must not turn Lebanon into "another Gaza", warning of the risk of a catastrophe "beyond imagination".

His warning came as Israel stepped up its strikes in the Gaza Strip.

The fighting continued on Saturday, with witnesses reporting gun battles between fighters and Israeli forces in Gaza City.

Witnesses also reported Israeli helicopters firing at militants in the city's Zeitun neighbourhood.

The Israeli military said Saturday its "fighter jets struck two Hamas military infrastructure sites in the area of Gaza City".

Witnesses said the strikes hit the Al-Shati camp and Draj Tufah neighbourhood. They said at least four residential buildings and nearby houses were destroyed.

Earlier, the military said troops had continued to carry out operations in central Gaza and that its jets had struck targets across the Palestinian territory.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Militants United Nations Israel Gaza Lebanon Border

Recent Stories

49 citizens booked for violating Section 144

49 citizens booked for violating Section 144

14 seconds ago
 Two killed, 15 wounded by strikes on Ukraine's Kha ..

Two killed, 15 wounded by strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor

5 seconds ago
 China, France launch satellite to better understan ..

China, France launch satellite to better understand the universe

7 seconds ago
 Commissioner Karachi Cup Donkey cart race to be he ..

Commissioner Karachi Cup Donkey cart race to be held on Sunday

8 seconds ago
 Punjab minister emphasises readiness of PDMA for m ..

Punjab minister emphasises readiness of PDMA for monsoon challenges

12 seconds ago
 Murderer of two brothers arrested

Murderer of two brothers arrested

7 minutes ago
Kagame defends Rwandan democracy as election campa ..

Kagame defends Rwandan democracy as election campaign kicks off

18 minutes ago
 Tennis: Berlin WTA results -- 2nd update

Tennis: Berlin WTA results -- 2nd update

18 minutes ago
 Punjab sanitation system to be outsourced: LG mini ..

Punjab sanitation system to be outsourced: LG minister

18 minutes ago
 District Youth Office Haripur, Jinnah Jam-e School ..

District Youth Office Haripur, Jinnah Jam-e School collaborate for "Tech Call 20 ..

18 minutes ago
 PM calls for unified effort across federal, provin ..

PM calls for unified effort across federal, provincial governments to combat ter ..

27 minutes ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results

Tennis: Halle ATP results

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World