Gaza Has Become 'mass Grave': MSF

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Medical aid agency Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Wednesday said Israel's military operations and blockage of humanitarian aid had turned Gaza into a graveyard for Palestinians and those helping them.

Israel resumed operations in the Palestinian territory in March after the collapse of a two-month-old ceasefire amid differences over the next phase.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced, with Israel blocking humanitarian aid since March 2, before the truce disintegrated.

Medical supplies, fuel, water and other essentials are in short supply, the UN says.

"Gaza has been turned into a mass grave of Palestinians and those coming to their assistance," said MSF coordinator Amande Bazerolle.

Last month, Israeli forces opened fire on ambulances in Gaza, killing 15 medics and rescuers in an incident that sparked international condemnation.

"We are witnessing in real time the destruction and forced displacement of the entire population in Gaza," Bazerolle added.

"With nowhere safe for Palestinians or those trying to help them, the humanitarian response is severely struggling under the weight of insecurity and critical supply shortages, leaving people with few, if any, options for accessing care," she said.

