Gaza health ministry says 12 killed in strikes in Rafah

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry said at least 12 people were killed and dozens were wounded on Wednesday in a series of air strikes in Rafah near the border with Egypt.

AFP correspondents witnessed more than 10 airstrikes that hit several houses near the frontier.

"Twelve martyrs and dozens of wounded, including women and children, were recovered from under the rubble when a house and a mosque were targeted hundreds of metres from Kuwaiti hospital," the ministry said in a statement.

AFP video footage showed a thick plume of smoke and a blaze of fire rising amid massive explosions that rocked the border area.

At least 19,667 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Palestinian territory.