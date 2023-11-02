Open Menu

Gaza Health Ministry Says 27 Killed In Israel Strike Near UN School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Gaza health ministry says 27 killed in Israel strike near UN school

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday at least 27 people were killed in an Israeli strike near a UN school in the Jabalia refugee camp.

"The bodies of 27 martyrs were recovered and a large number of wounded," said ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra in a toll AFP was unable to independently verify.

AFP footage showed several casualties as crowds of people rushed to help them.

"Children under 10 were simply buying from the canteen and were cut into pieces," cried a woman in the schoolyard.

There was no immediate comment from the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), which runs the school.

Further south in Bureij refugee camp, Gaza's civil defence authority said at least 15 people were killed in Israeli strikes.

"The planes struck the whole neighbourhood, they pulled me out from under the rubble," said Bureij resident Hanan Abdulhadi, 50, with blood running down her face.

Carrying his wounded two-year-old son, resident Mohammed Karajeh, 27, said "The whole house fell on us" with more than 20 homes destroyed.

Gaza's health ministry said 9,061 people have been killed in nearly four weeks of Israeli strikes and the recent ground assault.

Israeli officials said around 1,400 people were killed in Israel when Hamas crossed from Gaza and attacked border communities and military posts on October 7, sparking the war.

Related Topics

United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Israel Gaza October Border Women From Refugee Blood

Recent Stories

Pakistan to hold general elections next year on Fe ..

Pakistan to hold general elections next year on Feb 8

58 minutes ago
 Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Expo Al Dhaid for lau ..

Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Expo Al Dhaid for launch of 2023 Adventure and Camp ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with ..

Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with first luxury liner docking at ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

3 hours ago
 UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes ..

UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes diversity and sustainability i ..

3 hours ago
 EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand ..

EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand Defense and Security Exhibiti ..

3 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033’

3 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts six internati ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts six international companies

3 hours ago
 CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transfo ..

CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transformation: S&amp;P report

3 hours ago
 Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced tec ..

Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced technology in transforming busine ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and ..

Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and challenges

4 hours ago
 Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &a ..

Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &amp; Resorts to produce biofuel ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World