Gaza Health Officials: At Least 24 Killed In Israeli Air Strikes In Gaza City
Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Health officials in Gaza said Israeli air strikes in two neighbourhoods of Gaza City on Saturday killed at least 24 people and wounded several others
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Health officials in Gaza said Israeli air strikes in two neighbourhoods of Gaza City on Saturday killed at least 24 people and wounded several others.
At least 20 people were killed in a strike on a house in Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, while a strike in Al-Shati refugee camp claimed the lives of four others, Gaza civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Basal told AFP.
Doctor Mahmud Aliwa of Al-Ahli hospital said 24 bodies were brought to the facility after the strikes.
Earlier on Saturday the Israeli military said its fighter jets were striking "two Hamas military infrastructure sites in the area of Gaza City.
"
"Israeli aircraft bombed a residential complex in Al-Shati camp ... we recovered bodies of four victims," Basal said.
"Our crews also recovered 20 martyrs and more than 35 wounded people ... after the occupation planes targeted a house of the Shabat family in Al-Tufah."
Basal said at least 19 people who were working at a factory in Al-Tufah were still missing.
bur-jd/it
