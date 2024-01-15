Gaza health officials say deaths top 24,000 as war drags on

Health officials in Gaza reported on Monday more than 24,000 deaths in the war with Israel which has sent shockwaves across the region, as the fighting passed the grim 100-day milestone

Deadly violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and along Israel's border with Lebanon as well as strikes by US forces and Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea have raised fears of an escalation beyond the Gaza Strip.

The war, sparked by October 7 attacks on Israel, has created a humanitarian catastrophe for the 2.4 million people in the besieged strip, the United Nations and aid groups warn, and reduced much of the territory to rubble.

The health ministry in Gaza reported more than 60 "martyrs" overnight, in "intense" Israeli bombardment across Gaza.

The Gaza government media office said two hospitals, a girls' school and "dozens" of homes were hit.

Hospitals in Gaza have been hit repeatedly since the war erupted, and the World Health Organization (WHO) says most of them are no longer functioning.

AFPTV footage showed smoke billowing over Khan Yunis, southern Gaza's main city, as explosions could be heard from nearby Rafah, on the territory's southern border with Egypt.

In central Israel, which has been largely spared the current violence, a suspected car ramming attack on Monday killed one woman and injured at least 12 other people, police said, announcing the arrest of two Palestinian men.