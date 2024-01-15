Open Menu

Gaza Health Officials Say Deaths Top 24,000 As War Drags On

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 08:59 PM

Gaza health officials say deaths top 24,000 as war drags on

Health officials in Gaza reported on Monday more than 24,000 deaths in the war with Israel which has sent shockwaves across the region, as the fighting passed the grim 100-day milestone

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Health officials in Gaza reported on Monday more than 24,000 deaths in the war with Israel which has sent shockwaves across the region, as the fighting passed the grim 100-day milestone.

Deadly violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and along Israel's border with Lebanon as well as strikes by US forces and Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea have raised fears of an escalation beyond the Gaza Strip.

The war, sparked by October 7 attacks on Israel, has created a humanitarian catastrophe for the 2.4 million people in the besieged strip, the United Nations and aid groups warn, and reduced much of the territory to rubble.

The health ministry in Gaza reported more than 60 "martyrs" overnight, in "intense" Israeli bombardment across Gaza.

The Gaza government media office said two hospitals, a girls' school and "dozens" of homes were hit.

Hospitals in Gaza have been hit repeatedly since the war erupted, and the World Health Organization (WHO) says most of them are no longer functioning.

AFPTV footage showed smoke billowing over Khan Yunis, southern Gaza's main city, as explosions could be heard from nearby Rafah, on the territory's southern border with Egypt.

In central Israel, which has been largely spared the current violence, a suspected car ramming attack on Monday killed one woman and injured at least 12 other people, police said, announcing the arrest of two Palestinian men.

Related Topics

Injured Attack World Police United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Israel Egypt Gaza Yemen Car Bank Lebanon October Border Women Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS

Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS

13 minutes ago
 ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections

ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections

13 minutes ago
 LHC issues notice to ECP on PTI founder's petition ..

LHC issues notice to ECP on PTI founder's petitions against rejection of nominat ..

13 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects

Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects

21 minutes ago
 DC visits site of under construction bridge

DC visits site of under construction bridge

21 minutes ago
 British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secr ..

British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secretary

21 minutes ago
DC emphasizes effective inspection of prices for ..

DC emphasizes effective inspection of prices for essential commodities

21 minutes ago
 Financial, digital literacy significant to empower ..

Financial, digital literacy significant to empower women: President FPCCI

13 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates 37 police stations, 5 projects in G ..

CM inaugurates 37 police stations, 5 projects in Gujranwala

13 minutes ago
 US commends Saudi Arabia's anti-terrorism efforts ..

US commends Saudi Arabia's anti-terrorism efforts in annual report

13 minutes ago
 DC begins performance audit of price magistrates, ..

DC begins performance audit of price magistrates, show cause notices issued to 6 ..

13 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hashmi undertakes orientation visit to ..

Ambassador Hashmi undertakes orientation visit to Sichuan Province, China

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World