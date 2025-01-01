Gaza healthcare nearing 'total collapse' due to Israeli strikes: UN

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A United Nations report published on Tuesday found that Israeli strikes on and near hospitals in the Gaza Strip had left healthcare in the Palestinian territory nearing total collapse.

The report by the UN human rights office said such strikes raised grave concerns about Israel's compliance with international law, citing potential war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"Israel's pattern of deadly attacks on and near hospitals in Gaza, and associated combat, pushed the healthcare system to the brink of total collapse, with catastrophic effect on Palestinians' access to health and medical care," the UN rights office said in a statement.

Its 23-page report, entitled "Attacks on hospitals during the escalation of hostilities in Gaza", looked at the period from October 7, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

It said that during this time, there were at least 136 strikes on 27 hospitals and 12 other medical facilities.

Those claimed significant casualties among doctors, nurses, medics and other civilians, and caused significant damage to, if not the complete destruction of, civilian infrastructure.