Gaza Hospital Chief Says After Release He Was Tortured By Israel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Deir elBalah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The head of the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital said on Monday after being freed from more than seven months of detention that he had been "tortured" by Israel.
Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya was among more than 50 Palestinians released and returned to Gaza for treatment, according to an Israeli minister and a medical source in the besieged territory.
Salmiya said he was put through "severe torture" during his detention, which left him with a broken thumb.
"Prisoners are subjected to all kinds of torture," he told a press conference. "Several inmates died in interrogation centres and were deprived of food and medicine."
"For two months no prisoner ate more than a loaf of bread a day," said Salmiya.
"Detainees were subjected to physical and psychological humiliation."
The medical chief said no charge had ever been made against him.
Israeli forces detained Salmiya during one of a number of raids on Al-Shifa.
