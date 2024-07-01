Gaza hospital chief says tortured in Israel detention

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deir elBalah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The head of the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital said on Monday after being freed from more than seven months of detention that he had been "tortured" by Israel.

Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya was among dozens of Palestinians released and returned to Gaza for treatment, according to Israeli authorities.

Abu Salmiya said he and other prisoners were put through "severe torture" in Israeli prisons, after being detained since the October 7 cross-border attacks.

"Several inmates died in interrogation centres and were deprived of food and medicine," according to Abu Salmiya, who said he still had a broken thumb.

"For two months no prisoner ate more than a loaf of bread a day," he added.

"Detainees were subjected to physical and psychological humiliation."

The medical chief said no charge had ever been made against him.

Israel's Shin Bet intelligence agency said it had decided on the release with the Israeli military "to free up places in detention centres".