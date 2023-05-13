Gaza Hospital Damaged in Israeli Strike - Palestinian Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) A hospital in the Gaza Strip was damaged as a result of Israeli strikes, the Palestinian Health Ministry informs.

The strikes, targeting a neighboring building, put the lives of patients getting treated at the hospital, as well as visitors and medical personnel, at risk, the health ministry said on Friday. Damage was recorded at the medical facility.

On Tuesday night, Israel launched the "Shield and Arrow" operation conducting airstrikes against Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants in the Gaza Strip. In response, militants of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired over 500 rockets at Israel, according to Israel Defense Forces. At least one Israeli and over 30 Palestinians have died.

As many as 139 Palestinians have been killed as a result of the Israeli operations in the Palestinian territories since the beginning of 2023, with 25 killed in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday.