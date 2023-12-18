Gaza hospital in rubble after Israeli withdrawal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) In what was once the courtyard of the Kamal Adwan hospital in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahiya, Palestinians wade through the rubble, searching for corpses.

The sound of one of them sobbing breaks out while he wraps a body to prepare for burial.

Mahmud Assaf, 50, came to the hospital from Jabalia with a cart to recover two of his relatives' children who had been patients at the facility for 10 days.

"I found Hadi paralysed... lying on his back under the chairs. Everything was on top of him," he said, speaking about one of the children who appeared barely conscious and severely burned.

The Hamas-run health ministry reported on December 12 that the Israeli army stormed the Kamal Adwan hospital in Gaza City during a "siege" that lasted several days.