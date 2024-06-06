Open Menu

Gaza Hospital Says 37 Dead In Strike On UN School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A Gaza hospital said at least 37 people were killed in an Israeli strike Thursday on a UN-run school.

The raid came after US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators resumed talks aimed at securing a truce and hostage-prisoner swap in the nearly eight-month war triggered by October 7 attack on Israel.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah, near Nuseirat, said it had received the bodies of at least "37 martyrs" from the strike.

An AFP photographer saw Palestinians removing blood-stained mattresses and examining damage to the school where displaced Gazans had been sheltering, parts of it littered with broken concrete slabs.

A medic at the hospital said another Israeli pre-dawn strike killed six people in a house in Nuseirat refugee camp, while witnesses reported intense shelling in the Bureij and Al-Maghazi camps in the same area.

Israeli warplanes also carried out strikes in parts of Rafah, a source in Gaza's southernmost city told AFP.

