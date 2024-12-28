Gaza Hospital Shut After Israeli Raid, Director Held: Health Officials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) An Israeli military raid targeting Hamas militants has forced a major hospital in northern Gaza out of service and led to the detention of its director, the WHO and health officials said Saturday.
The assault on Kamal Adwan Hospital has rendered the facility "useless", further worsening Gaza's severe health crisis, the Palestinian territory's health officials said.
The World Health Organisation said the operation had put the "last major health facility in north Gaza out of service".
"Initial reports indicate that some key departments were severely burnt and destroyed during the raid," it added in a statement on X.
The WHO said 60 health workers and 25 patients in critical condition, including some on ventilators, reportedly remained in the hospital.
Patients in moderate to severe condition were forced to evacuate to the destroyed, non-functioning Indonesian Hospital, the UN health agency said, adding it was "deeply concerned for their safety".
Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry reported that Israeli forces had detained Kamal Adwan's director, Hossam Abu Safiyeh, along with several medical staff members.
AFP was unable to independently verify whether Abu Safiyeh had been detained, but multiple attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.
Gaza's civil defence agency said Abu Safiyeh was held alongside its north Gaza chief, Ahmed Hassan al-Kahlout.
The Israeli military did not comment on the detentions.
One of the Gazans evacuated from the hospital, who asked to be identified only as Mohammad for security reasons, told AFP some evacuees were interrogated about Hamas.
"As we began to exit, the army asked all young men to take off their clothes and walk outside the hospital," said Mohammad, whose brother was a patient there.
"They (soldiers) took tens of young men, as well as physicians and patients, to an unknown place... The young men were interrogated, they were asked about resistance fighters, Hamas and weapons."
Ammar al-Barsh, a resident of Jabalia where the military has focused its assault in recent weeks, said the raid on Kamal Adwan and its environs had left dozens of homes in the area in ruins.
"The situation is catastrophic, there is no medical service, no ambulances and no civil defence in the north," Barsh, 50, told AFP.
The army "continues to raid the Kamal Adwan Hospital and the surrounding houses, and we hear gunfire from Israeli drones and artillery shelling", he added.
