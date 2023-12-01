Gaza hospitals 'like a horror movie' even before fighting resumed: WHO

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Even before fighting resumed in Gaza on Friday after a week-long truce, its health system was on its knees, with hospitals resembling a "horror movie", the World Health Organization said.

As Israeli bombs began raining down on the besieged Palestinian territory again, WHO officials inside Gaza warned that the healthcare situation there was already "catastrophic".

"We are extremely concerned about the resumption of violence," Richard Peeperkorn, WHO's representative in the Palestinian territories, told reporters in Geneva via video-link from Gaza.

Already, he said, "the health system in Gaza has been crippled by the ongoing hostilities".

"It cannot afford to lose more hospitals."

Intense fighting erupted again early on Friday, immediately after the expiry of a week-long truce between Israel and Hamas.