Open Menu

Gaza Hospitals Out Of Fuel, Caught In Israel-Hamas Fighting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Gaza hospitals out of fuel, caught in Israel-Hamas fighting

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Israeli troops waged fierce battles against Hamas on Sunday near Gaza's biggest hospital, where thousands were trapped and officials said a lack of fuel caused deaths of premature babies and critical patients.

More than five weeks into the war sparked by bloody attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US media "there could be" a deal to free some of the roughly 240 hostages seized by Palestinian Hamas on October 7 and believed held in Gaza.

But the Israeli premier, facing increasing pressure at home over the captives, stopped short of providing any details.

"The less I say about it, the more I'll increase the chances that it materialises," he told NBC.

In Gaza City, Al-Shifa hospital is caught in Israel's ground offensive aimed at destroying Hamas, and the compound has been repeatedly hit by strikes, one of which Hamas health officials said destroyed the cardiac ward on Sunday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Gaza October Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

27 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

20 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

1 day ago
Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

1 day ago
 Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

1 day ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

1 day ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

1 day ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

1 day ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

1 day ago

More Stories From World