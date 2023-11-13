Gaza hospitals out of fuel, caught in Israel-Hamas fighting

(@FahadShabbir)

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Israeli troops waged fierce battles against Hamas on Sunday near Gaza's biggest hospital, where thousands were trapped and officials said a lack of fuel caused deaths of premature babies and critical patients.

More than five weeks into the war sparked by bloody attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US media "there could be" a deal to free some of the roughly 240 hostages seized by Palestinian Hamas on October 7 and believed held in Gaza.

But the Israeli premier, facing increasing pressure at home over the captives, stopped short of providing any details.

"The less I say about it, the more I'll increase the chances that it materialises," he told NBC.

In Gaza City, Al-Shifa hospital is caught in Israel's ground offensive aimed at destroying Hamas, and the compound has been repeatedly hit by strikes, one of which Hamas health officials said destroyed the cardiac ward on Sunday.