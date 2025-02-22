Open Menu

Gaza Hostage-prisoner Swap Set To Go Ahead After Row Over Bodies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Gaza hostage-prisoner swap set to go ahead after row over bodies

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The seventh hostage-prisoner exchange under a fragile Gaza ceasefire was set to go ahead on Saturday, despite an outpouring of grief and anger in Israel after Hamas returned the remains of two child hostages without their mother's.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Hamas as "monsters" and "savages" on Friday, accusing the Palestinian militant group of murdering young Ariel and Kfir Bibas, whose bodies were returned to Israel the day before.

Hamas had said their mother Shiri Bibas was also among the four bodies handed over Thursday, but Israeli analysis concluded the remains were not in fact hers.

The group admitted "the possibility of an error or mix-up of bodies", which it attributed to Israeli bombing of the area.

But Netanyahu vowed to "ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement".

Following Netanyahu's threat, Hamas affirmed its "full commitment" to the ongoing ceasefire deal, which has so far seen 19 living Israeli hostages freed from Gaza in exchange for more than 1,100 Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails.

The group's armed wing also confirmed it would release six living Israelis Saturday in the seventh swap since the ceasefire began.

They are the last living hostages eligible for release under the truce deal's first phase, which is due to expire in early March. Hamas has also promised to hand over four more bodies next week.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said Friday that Israel would free 602 inmates on Saturday as part of the exchange.

A spokeswoman for the NGO told AFP that 445 were Gazans arrested after the war began, while 60 were serving long sentences, 50 were serving life sentences and 47 were re-arrested after being freed in a 2011 prisoner exchange.

She added that 108 of the prisoners would be deported outside of Israel and the Palestinian territories after their release.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric ..

Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..

10 hours ago
 ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme ..

ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..

10 hours ago
 NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low ..

NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..

10 hours ago
 SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secur ..

SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport

10 hours ago
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern ..

Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives

11 hours ago
 70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 e ..

70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..

11 hours ago
 UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation i ..

UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GA ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Duba ..

Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

11 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation ..

Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025

12 hours ago

More Stories From World