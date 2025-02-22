Gaza Hostage-prisoner Swap Set To Go Ahead After Row Over Bodies
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 10:20 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The seventh hostage-prisoner exchange under a fragile Gaza ceasefire was set to go ahead on Saturday, despite an outpouring of grief and anger in Israel after Hamas returned the remains of two child hostages without their mother's.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Hamas as "monsters" and "savages" on Friday, accusing the Palestinian militant group of murdering young Ariel and Kfir Bibas, whose bodies were returned to Israel the day before.
Hamas had said their mother Shiri Bibas was also among the four bodies handed over Thursday, but Israeli analysis concluded the remains were not in fact hers.
The group admitted "the possibility of an error or mix-up of bodies", which it attributed to Israeli bombing of the area.
But Netanyahu vowed to "ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement".
Following Netanyahu's threat, Hamas affirmed its "full commitment" to the ongoing ceasefire deal, which has so far seen 19 living Israeli hostages freed from Gaza in exchange for more than 1,100 Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails.
The group's armed wing also confirmed it would release six living Israelis Saturday in the seventh swap since the ceasefire began.
They are the last living hostages eligible for release under the truce deal's first phase, which is due to expire in early March. Hamas has also promised to hand over four more bodies next week.
The Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said Friday that Israel would free 602 inmates on Saturday as part of the exchange.
A spokeswoman for the NGO told AFP that 445 were Gazans arrested after the war began, while 60 were serving long sentences, 50 were serving life sentences and 47 were re-arrested after being freed in a 2011 prisoner exchange.
She added that 108 of the prisoners would be deported outside of Israel and the Palestinian territories after their release.
