Gaza in spotlight as Arab, Muslim blocs meet in Saudi

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Arab leaders and Iran's president are in the Saudi capital Saturday for summits expected to underscore demands that Israel's war in Gaza end before the violence draws in other countries.

The emergency meetings of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is expected.

Israel's subsequent aerial and ground offensive has killed more than 11,000 people, mostly civilians and many of them children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Aid groups have joined pleas for a ceasefire, warning of a humanitarian "catastrophe" in Gaza, where food, water and medicine are in short supply.

The Arab League aims to demonstrate "how the Arabs will move on the international scene to stop the aggression, support Palestine and its people, condemn the Israeli troops atrocities on Gaza, and hold it accountable for its crimes", the bloc's assistant secretary-general, Hossam Zaki, said this week.