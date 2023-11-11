Open Menu

Gaza In Spotlight As Arab, Muslim Blocs Meet In Saudi

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Gaza in spotlight as Arab, Muslim blocs meet in Saudi

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Arab leaders and Iran's president are in the Saudi capital Saturday for summits expected to underscore demands that Israel's war in Gaza end before the violence draws in other countries.

The emergency meetings of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is expected.

Israel's subsequent aerial and ground offensive has killed more than 11,000 people, mostly civilians and many of them children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Aid groups have joined pleas for a ceasefire, warning of a humanitarian "catastrophe" in Gaza, where food, water and medicine are in short supply.

The Arab League aims to demonstrate "how the Arabs will move on the international scene to stop the aggression, support Palestine and its people, condemn the Israeli troops atrocities on Gaza, and hold it accountable for its crimes", the bloc's assistant secretary-general, Hossam Zaki, said this week.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Iran Water Gaza Saudi Arab

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bang ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, W ..

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for internati ..

PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for international collaboration to stop Isr ..

11 hours ago
 Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, ..

Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, common people: Arif Alvi

11 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Sofia results

Tennis: ATP Sofia results

12 hours ago
Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possibl ..

Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possible

12 hours ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks report in Parvez El ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks report in Parvez Ellahi's case

12 hours ago
 Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for prot ..

Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for protecting of women's rights

12 hours ago
 Nation desires President to 'work as symbol of fed ..

Nation desires President to 'work as symbol of federation’: Solangi

12 hours ago
 Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as A ..

Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as Afghanistan exit World Cup

12 hours ago
 SC accepts appeals against Pervaiz Musharraf's con ..

SC accepts appeals against Pervaiz Musharraf's conviction for hearing

12 hours ago

More Stories From World