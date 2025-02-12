Open Menu

Gaza Inalienable Part Of Palestine Territory: China

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 08:33 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Wednesday that Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and it is an inalienable part of the territory of Palestine

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Wednesday that Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and it is an inalienable part of the territory of Palestine.

"China firmly supports the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people, believes that the Palestinians governing Palestine is an important principle that must be upheld in the post-conflict governance of Gaza, and opposes the forced displacement of the people of Gaza," Guo Jiakun said during his regular briefing here.

He said that under the current circumstances, the international community, major countries in particular, needs to play a constructive role in implementing the ceasefire deal, and promoting the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and reconstruction there.

According to media reports, U.S. President Donald Trump continues to say that he will relocate Palestinians in Gaza and will not let them return to their enclaves.

