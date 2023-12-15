Gaza 'integral part' of Palestinian state: Abbas

(@FahadShabbir)

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said Gaza was an "integral part" of the Palestinian state during talks with a top US official at his West Bank headquarters Friday, his office said

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said Gaza was an "integral part" of the Palestinian state during talks with a top US official at his West Bank headquarters Friday, his office said.

Abbas told visiting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that "Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine", his office said in a statement, adding that "the president underscored that separation or any attempt to isolate any part of it is unacceptable".

Abbas "emphasized the urgent need to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression, particularly the genocide being carried out these days upon the Palestinian people in Gaza", the statement added.

He said it was crucial to "spare civilians from the woes and devastation caused by the Israeli war machine".

Sullivan's visit to the region has also included meetings in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.