Gaza Interior Ministry Declares State of Emergency in All Security Structures in Enclave

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Gaza Strip Interior Ministry declared at midnight an emergency situation in all the security structures in the enclave, Iyad al-Bozo, the ministry's spokesman in Gaza, told reporters.

"Another explosion at a police checkpoint on a coastal road in Gaza City, which injured several people.

The interior ministry has declared an emergency situation in all security structures in the Gaza Strip," he said.

On Tuesday evening, two Palestinians were killed in an airstrike in the capital of the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Tuesday, Palestinian militants fired mortar shells at the border areas of Israel, which in response conducted an airstrike at positions of the ruling Palestinian movement Hamas.