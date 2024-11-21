Gaza Medic Says Dozens Killed, Missing In Israeli Strike
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A hospital director said Thursday dozens were dead or missing after an Israeli strike in northern Gaza, while rescuers said another strike in the Palestinian territory killed 22 people.
One strike was reported in a residential area near the Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza, which according to hospital director Hossam Abu Safiya killed or left unaccounted for "dozens of people".
The process of retrieving the bodies and wounded continues, he told AFP, adding: "Bodies arrive at the hospital in pieces."
Neither the civil defence agency nor the Hamas government's health ministry in Gaza have confirmed a toll for the strike near the health facility.
"There are no ambulances, the health system has collapsed in northern Gaza," Abu Safiya said.
Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defence agency said 22 people were killed in another strike on Gaza City.
"We can confirm that 22 martyrs were transferred (to hospital) after a strike targeted a house... in Sheikh Radwan" neighbourhood of Gaza City, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.
Israel launched a major military operation in northern Gaza in October, vowing to prevent Hamas from regrouping there.
According to the health ministry, the operation has killed more than 1,000 people.
The war began with Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the death toll from the resulting war has reached 43,985 people, the majority civilians. The United Nations considers the figures reliable.
