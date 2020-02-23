UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gaza Militants Fire 20 Rockets Into Israel - IDF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 09:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Militants in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian exclave of Gaza fired 20 rockets into Israel on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said, adding half of them were intercepted.

"A barrage of 20 rockets was just fired from Gaza into Israel.

Approximately 10 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome," the IDF tweeted.

It published a map of areas that came under fire, stretching from Yad Mordehai to the north of the exclave to Kerem Shalom near the border with Egypt. Most of the strikes targeted the northern settlements.

