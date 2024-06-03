Open Menu

Gaza Mothers Search For Milk As Malnutrition Hits

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Deir elBalah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Amira al-Taweel scoured pharmacies in northern Gaza for milk to feed her child, but could not find a single bottle to satisfy his hunger.

"Youssef needs treatment and milk, but there' none available in Gaza," the 33-year-old mother told AFP at Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in central Gaza where her son was admitted suffering from malnutrition.

"I feed him, but no milk as it's not available. I feed him wheat (flour) which makes him bloated," she said, as Youssef lay on a narrow bed, his frail body receiving desperately needed medication through intravenous tubes in his feet.

At least 32 people, many of them children, have died of malnutrition in Gaza since the war broke out on October 7.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization said that more than four in five children had gone a whole day without eating at least once in 72 hours.

"Children are starving," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said in a statement.

The rise in malnutrition among Gaza's children is largely a result of humanitarian aid that enters the Palestinian territory not reaching its intended destination, aid agencies said.

