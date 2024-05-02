Gaza Needs Biggest Post-war Reconstruction Effort Since WWII: UN
The United Nations said Thursday that the post-war reconstruction of Gaza would require an international effort unseen since the aftermath of World War II, estimating it could cost up to $40 billion
It came as Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh struck an optimistic tone over a possible truce and hostage release deal for Gaza, after weeks of largely stalled negotiations.
There have been reports of sticking points between the militant group and Israel nearly seven months into the war that has devastated the Palestinian territory.
But Haniyeh, head of the militant group, said in calls to Egyptian and Qatari mediators that Hamas was studying the latest proposal with a "positive spirit".
Much of Gaza has been reduced to a grey landscape of rubble and the United Nations estimated the cost of reconstruction at between $30 billion and $40 billion.
"The scale of the destruction is huge and unprecedented.
.. this is a mission that the global community has not dealt with since World War II," UN assistant secretary-general Abdallah al-Dardari told a briefing in the Jordanian capital Amman.
The UN official said "72 percent of all residential buildings have been completely or partially destroyed".
Reconstruction is made more difficult by the presence of large quantities of unexploded ordnance in the debris that Gaza's Civil Defence agency says triggers "more than 10 explosions every week".
The war started with Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.
- 'Get this done' -
Mediators have proposed a deal that would halt fighting for 40 days and exchange Israeli hostages for potentially thousands of Palestinian prisoners, according to details released by Britain.
An Israeli official not authorised to speak publicly said Israel was still waiting for Hamas's formal response to the latest proposal.
