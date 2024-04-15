Gaza Officials: 'mistreatment' Of 150 Detainees Freed By Israel
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 10:30 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Gaza's Crossings Authority said Israel released dozens of Palestinian detainees into the territory on Monday, alleging mistreatment which the Israeli military denied.
Israeli soldiers have rounded up hundreds of Gazans during their more than six-month war against Hamas in the territory, holding them without charge before releasing some in groups.
"Since the early hours of the morning, 150 prisoners from various parts of the Gaza Strip who were detained by the Israeli occupation have been released," via the Kerem Shalom border crossing, according to Crossings Authority spokesman Hisham Adwan.
"It is very noticeable that there is severe mistreatment of these prisoners, as a number of them were sent to Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital for treatment" in Rafah, a city in Gaza's far south, he added.
One of those released on Monday told AFP he and a friend were beaten and tortured in Israeli detention.
AFP is not publishing his name for his safety.
"I remained on my knees for (almost two months), from five in the morning until 10 at night, blindfolded and with tied hands," he said.
"The army... released dogs on us to attack us," he added.
"They beat and tortured us."
The Israeli military did not comment on the release of these detainees but said the mistreatment of those in detention was "absolutely prohibited".
"Those who are not involved in terrorist activity are released back to the Gaza Strip," it told AFP in a statement.
Last month, the Gaza Crossings Authority said 56 Palestinian detainees released from Israeli prisons "showed signs of torture" committed during their detention. Israel's military said at the time that detainees "are treated in accordance with international law".
Also last month, the head of the UN's Palestinian refugee agency, Philippe Lazzarini, said Gazans held by Israeli forces have come back "completely traumatised" upon release and reported abuses while in captivity.
He said Gazans detained by Israel reported "a broad range of ill treatment" including threats of electrocution, being photographed naked, sleep deprivation and having dogs used to intimidate them.
In January, the United Nations' human rights representative in the Palestinian territories said thousands of Gazan men may have been detained by Israeli forces since war erupted on October 7, often facing conditions that could amount to torture.
Recent Stories
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
More Stories From World
-
10,000 rally in Georgia against controversial 'foreign influence' bill2 minutes ago
-
England spin great Derek Underwood dies at 7812 minutes ago
-
Russia says 'colossal' amount of river water approaching Siberian city12 minutes ago
-
Macron says over 2 bn euros in aid pledged at Sudan conference22 minutes ago
-
China allows buffalo embryos import from specific regions of Pakistan42 minutes ago
-
Lufthansa reports loss, cuts outlook after strikes2 hours ago
-
France hosts Sudan talks a year into 'forgotten' war2 hours ago
-
Paris Olympics flame to be lit in its Greek birthplace2 hours ago
-
FBI opens criminal probe into Baltimore bridge collapse: US media3 hours ago
-
Canton Fair commences in Guangzhou, China3 hours ago
-
Four wounded in Sydney church stabbing, man arrested3 hours ago
-
Oil sinks on de-escalation hopes despite Iran strike3 hours ago