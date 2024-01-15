Open Menu

Gaza Officials Say Dozens Killed In 'intense' Israeli Strikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Officials in Gaza said on Monday dozens were killed overnight in "intense" Israeli bombardment, as the war which has sent shockwaves across the region passed the grim 100-day milestone.

Deadly violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and along Israel's border with Lebanon as well as fighting between US forces and Yemeni rebels in the Red Sea have raised fears of an escalation beyond the Gaza.

The Hamas media office said two hospitals, a girls' school and "dozens" of homes were hit overnight.

Hospitals in Gaza have been hit repeatedly since the war erupted, and the World Health Organization (WHO) says most of them are no longer functioning.

Related Topics

World Israel Gaza Bank Lebanon Border Media

