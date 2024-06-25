Gaza Officials Say Israeli Strike Killed 10 Relatives Palestinian Group's Chief
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Israeli forces on Tuesday bombarded besieged Gaza where Palestinian officials said one strike killed 10 family members of Palestinian group's chief Ismail Haniyeh, including his sister.
The reported strike came three days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the "intense phase" of the war raging since October 7 was winding down, and as his defence minister was visiting Washington.
Israel's military did not immediately confirm the early-morning strike, which the civil defence agency in Gaza said hit the family's house in the northern Al-Shati refugee camp, leaving some bodies trapped under the rubble.
