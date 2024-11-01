Open Menu

Gaza Polio Vaccinations To Resume Saturday: WHO

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The World Health Organization said Friday that the necessary second round of child polio vaccinations in northern Gaza would begin on Saturday, after Israeli bombing had halted the drive.

The announcement that the final phase of polio vaccination in the Gaza Strip can go ahead came a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urgently called on Israel to facilitate a quick completion of the campaign.

The vaccination drive began on September 1 after the besieged Palestinian territory confirmed its first case of polio in 25 years.

A first round of inoculation was completed across the Gaza Strip and the second round -- essential to build up immunity -- began as scheduled on October 14, first in central Gaza, then the south, aided by so-called humanitarian pauses in the fighting.

But the WHO postponed the final phase in the north, which was set to begin on October 23, due to "intense bombardment" making the conditions on the ground "impossible".

