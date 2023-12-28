Open Menu

Gaza Population In 'grave Peril', Says WHO

Published December 28, 2023

Gaza population in 'grave peril', says WHO

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The population of Gaza is in "grave peril", the head of the World Health Organization warned Wednesday, citing acute hunger and desperation throughout the war-torn Palestinian territory.

The WHO said it delivered supplies to two hospitals on Tuesday, with only 15 out of 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip functioning with any capacity at all.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the international community to take "urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing the population of Gaza and jeopardising the ability of humanitarian workers to help people with terrible injuries, acute hunger, and at severe risk of disease".

In a statement, the WHO said its staff reported that "hungry people again stopped our convoys today in the hope of finding food".

"WHO's ability to supply medicines, medical supplies, and fuel to hospitals is being increasingly constrained by the hunger and desperation of people en route to, and within, hospitals we reach."

