Gaza Rescuers: 12 Dead In Israeli Strike On School Shelter
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter killed at least 12 people on Tuesday.
"Our crews retrieved 12 martyrs from the Mustafa Hafiz school, which was bombed by the Israeli occupation west of Gaza City," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
Thousands of displaced Palestinians had sought refuge in the school, he said, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.
Bassal had earlier given a toll of seven dead and 15 wounded in the strike, which he said had hit the second floor of the school building.
The latest death toll figure could not be independently verified.
AFP photos showed the school reduced to rubble, with scores of Palestinian men and women, many holding children, fleeing the site after the strike.
