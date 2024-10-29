Gaza rescuers dig for survivors after Israeli strike kills 93

(@FahadShabbir)

Rescuers pulled bodies from the rubble in Beit Lahia on Tuesday after an overnight Israeli strike that Gaza's civil defence said killed 93 people in a residential building

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Rescuers pulled bodies from the rubble in Beit Lahia on Tuesday after an overnight Israeli strike that Gaza's civil defence said killed 93 people in a residential building.

Bodies wrapped in shrouds lay in rows as mourners gathered, with witnesses saying many of those killed were women and children.

Around 40 people remained missing under the debris, the civil defence agency said.

Its spokesman, Mahmud Bassal, described the complete destruction of a five-storey home, adding that the area lacked medical facilities to treat the wounded.

"The number of martyrs in the massacre of the Abu Nasr family home in Beit Lahia has risen to 93 martyrs, and about 40 are still missing under the rubble," he told AFP.

The Israeli military said it was "aware of reports that civilians were harmed today (Tuesday) in the Beit Lahia area".

"The details of the incident are being looked into," it told AFP.

One witness, 30-year-old Rabie al-Shandagly, said most of the victims were women and children.

"People are trying to save the injured, but there are no hospitals or proper medical care," said Shandagly, who had taken refuge in a nearby school.

"The explosion happened at night and I first thought it was shelling, but when I went out after sunrise I saw people pulling bodies, limbs and the wounded from under the rubble," he told AFP.