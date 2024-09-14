Open Menu

Gaza Rescuers Say 11 Dead In Israeli Strike On House

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Gaza rescuers say 11 dead in Israeli strike on house

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said Saturday that an overnight Israeli air strike hit a house in Gaza City where displaced Palestinians had taken refuge, killing 11 people, including women and children.

"We have recovered the bodies of 11 martyrs, including four children and three women, after an Israeli warplane hit a three-storey house of the Bustan family," Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, told AFP.

He said the strike took place at around 1:00 am (2200 GMT Friday) and that the house was located near the Shujaiya school in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood of eastern Gaza City.

"Several families had taken refuge in the house targeted with a single missile without any prior warning," Bassal said, adding that many others were wounded.

