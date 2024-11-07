Gaza Rescuers Say 12 Dead In Israel Strike In North
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 09:33 PM
Gaza's civil defence agency said 12 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on Thursday on a school housing displaced people in the north of the Palestinian territory
There were "12 martyrs and a large number of injuries as a result of the occupation aircraft bombing" of a school housing displaced people in Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, the agency said in a statement.
Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said earlier that at least 27 people were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip on Thursday.
