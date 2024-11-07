Open Menu

Gaza Rescuers Say 12 Dead In Israel Strike In North

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 09:33 PM

Gaza rescuers say 12 dead in Israel strike in north

Gaza's civil defence agency said 12 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on Thursday on a school housing displaced people in the north of the Palestinian territory

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said 12 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on Thursday on a school housing displaced people in the north of the Palestinian territory.

There were "12 martyrs and a large number of injuries as a result of the occupation aircraft bombing" of a school housing displaced people in Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, the agency said in a statement.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said earlier that at least 27 people were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

