Gaza Rescuers Say 13 Children Among 30 Killed In Israeli Strikes
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency on Sunday said 30 people, including 13 children, were killed in Israeli strikes on two houses in the north of the Palestinian territory.
The first strike early Sunday hit a house in Jabalia, northern Gaza, killing "at least 25" people, including 13 children, and injuring more than 30, civil defence said.
Since October 6, the Israeli military has been engaged in a withering air and ground assault on areas of northern Gaza, including Jabalia, saying they are seeking to stop Hamas from regrouping there.
Another strike on the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City killed five people, with others still missing in the aftermath, civil defence said.
"A number of civilians are still under the rubble," the agency added.
