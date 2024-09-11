Gaza Rescuers Say 14 Killed In Israeli Strike On School
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) An Israeli air strike Wednesday hit a central Gaza school, with the Hamas-run territory's civil defence agency reporting 14 killed in the facility turned displacement shelter and the military saying it had targeted militants.
The vast majority of the Gaza Strip's 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once by the war, triggered by Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, with many seeking safety in school buildings.
Israeli forces have struck several such schools in recent months, claiming Palestinian fighters were operating there and hiding among displaced civilians, charges denied by Hamas.
The Al-Jawni school in central Gaza's Nuseirat, already hit several times during the war, was struck again on Wednesday, civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
"The number of martyrs has risen to 14", he said, updating an earlier toll of 10 killed in the "Israeli bombing of Al-Jawni school" which also wounded numerous people.
AFP was unable to independently verify the toll, which the spokesman said included several women and children.
The Israeli military said its air force had "conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a Hamas command-and-control centre" on the school grounds, without elaborating on its outcome or the identities of those targeted.
The Hamas government media office said about 5,000 displaced people were sheltering at the school, which used to be run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, when it was hit on Wednesday.
Al-Jawni has been hit at least five times in more than 11 months of war, Bassal said.
In July, at least 16 people were killed in an Israeli air strike the military said had targeted "terrorists".
Israel's military offensive since the October 7 attack has killed at least 41,084 people in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry. The UN rights office says most of the dead are women and children.
