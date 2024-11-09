Gaza rescuers say 14 killed in Israeli strikes

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said on Saturday that Israeli air strikes killed at least 14 Palestinians overnight, including women and children, while the Israeli military said it had eliminated dozens of militants in the territory's north.

An air strike hit tents housing displaced Palestinians in the southern area of Khan Yunis, killing at least nine people, including children and women, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also confirmed the toll, saying 11 others were wounded in the strike and were taken to Nasser Hospital.

A second air strike killed five people, including children, and injured about 22 when "Israeli warplanes hit Fahad Al-Sabah school", which had been turned into a shelter for "thousands of displaced people" in the Al-Tuffah district of Gaza City, Bassal said.

The dead and injured were taken to Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, he added.

In recent months, the military has struck several schools-turned-shelters where Israel has said Palestinian militants are operating.

UNICEF said Friday that "at least 64 attacks against schools -- almost two every day -- were registered in the Gaza Strip last month".

It said Gaza schools "largely serve as shelters for displaced children and families", adding that since the start of the war "more than 95 percent of schools in Gaza have been partially or completely destroyed".

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said Saturday its troops killed "dozens of terrorists" in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza, where it has been conducting a sweeping air and ground operation for more than a month to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

Israeli forces also killed several militants in the area of Rafah in the territory's south, the military added.

The military is currently engaged in a two-front war, with troops fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

"Over the past day, the IAF (air force) struck over 50 terror targets in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.

"Among the targets struck were military structures, weapons storage facilities and launchers," it added.

On Friday, UN rights chief Volker Turk said "this unprecedented level of killing and injury of civilians (in Gaza) is a direct consequence of the failure to comply with fundamental principles of international humanitarian law".