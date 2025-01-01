Gaza Rescuers Say 15 Killed In Israeli New Year Strike
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Gaza's civil defence agency said Wednesday that an Israeli air strike in the territory's north killed at least 15 people, marking what the rescuers called the New Year's first deadly attack.
"The world welcomed the New Year with celebrations and festivities, while we witnessed 2025 begin with the first Israeli massacre in the town of Jabalia just after midnight," civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
"Fifteen people were martyred and more than 20 were injured" in the strike on a house where displaced people were living, he said.
On Monday United Nations rights experts said the "siege" appears to be part of an effort "to permanently displace the local population as a precursor to Gaza's annexation".
Bassal said those living in the house were members of the Badra, Abu Warda, and Taroush families who had sought refuge there.
4 million people have been displaced at least once since the start of the war on October 7 last year.
The dead and injured from the strike in Jabalia were moved to Al-Mamadani hospital, said rescuer Mohammed, who provided only his first name.
"They were pulled out from beneath the rubble of the targeted house," he said.
A relative said rescuers were still searching for any survivors.
"The house has turned into a pile of debris," said Jibri Abu Warda, adding that the strike occurred at around 1:00 am (2300 GMT Tuesday).
He said the explosions shook the area, and rescuers reached the targeted house only in the morning.
"It was a massacre, with body parts of children and women scattered everywhere. They were sleeping when the house was bombed," Abu Warda said.
"No one knows why they targeted the house. They were all civilians."
Recent Stories
Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service
Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza
MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide
UAE leaders receive New Year greetings
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..
Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday
More Stories From World
-
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli New Year strike5 minutes ago
-
South Korea investigators vow to execute Yoon arrest warrant15 minutes ago
-
10 dead, 30 injured as vehicle hits crowd in New Orleans: city authorities25 minutes ago
-
Migrants crossing Channel to UK in 2024 soar by 25 percent55 minutes ago
-
Syria's new information minister promises free press1 hour ago
-
South Korea to send Jeju Air crash black box to US1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia dispatches first airlift of humanitarian aid to Syria1 hour ago
-
Zverev injured as holders Germany crash at United Cup2 hours ago
-
Osaka Expo 'Grand Ring' a symbol of unity: architect2 hours ago
-
Iran to hold nuclear talks with 3 European powers January 13: local media2 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strike in Jabalia3 hours ago
-
Zverev injured as holders Germany crash at United Cup3 hours ago