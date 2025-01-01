Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli New Year strike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Gaza's civil defence agency said Wednesday that an Israeli air strike in the territory's north killed at least 15 people, marking what the rescuers called the New Year's first deadly attack.

"The world welcomed the New Year with celebrations and festivities, while we witnessed 2025 begin with the first Israeli massacre in the town of Jabalia just after midnight," civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

"Fifteen people were martyred and more than 20 were injured" in the strike on a house where displaced people were living, he said.

On Monday United Nations rights experts said the "siege" appears to be part of an effort "to permanently displace the local population as a precursor to Gaza's annexation".

Bassal said those living in the house were members of the Badra, Abu Warda, and Taroush families who had sought refuge there.

Nearly all of Gaza's 2.

4 million people have been displaced at least once since the start of the war on October 7 last year.

The dead and injured from the strike in Jabalia were moved to Al-Mamadani hospital, said rescuer Mohammed, who provided only his first name.

"They were pulled out from beneath the rubble of the targeted house," he said.

A relative said rescuers were still searching for any survivors.

"The house has turned into a pile of debris," said Jibri Abu Warda, adding that the strike occurred at around 1:00 am (2300 GMT Tuesday).

He said the explosions shook the area, and rescuers reached the targeted house only in the morning.

"It was a massacre, with body parts of children and women scattered everywhere. They were sleeping when the house was bombed," Abu Warda said.

"No one knows why they targeted the house. They were all civilians."