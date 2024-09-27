Open Menu

Gaza Rescuers Say 15 Killed In Israeli Strike On School

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strike on school

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Civil defence rescuers in Gaza said an Israeli strike Thursday on a school-turned-shelter killed at least 15 people, with the Israeli military saying it had targeted a Hamas command centre.

The vast majority of the besieged Gaza Strip's 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once by the war, sparked by Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, with many seeking shelter in school buildings.

Civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said there were "15 martyrs, including children and women, and dozens wounded, some of them seriously, following an Israeli bombardment of Al-Faluja school in Jabalia camp in north Gaza".

Bassal earlier said the death toll was seven.

The military said it carried out "precise strikes" targeting Hamas militants operating inside what it said was a command-and-control centre at the Al-Faluja school.

AFP was unable to immediately verify what was targeted, and the military statement did not provide information on casualties.

Thursday's attack was the latest in a series of Israeli strikes on school buildings housing displaced people in Gaza, where fighting has raged for nearly a year.

A strike on the United Nations-run Al-Jawni School in central Gaza on September 11 drew international outcry after the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said six of its staffers were among the 18 reported fatalities.

Related Topics

Attack Militants United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Israel Gaza September October Women Refugee Million Housing

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

3 hours ago
 A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

8 hours ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

9 hours ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

9 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

10 hours ago
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

10 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

11 hours ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

11 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

11 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World