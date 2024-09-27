Gaza Rescuers Say 15 Killed In Israeli Strike On School
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Civil defence rescuers in Gaza said an Israeli strike Thursday on a school-turned-shelter killed at least 15 people, with the Israeli military saying it had targeted a Hamas command centre.
The vast majority of the besieged Gaza Strip's 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once by the war, sparked by Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, with many seeking shelter in school buildings.
Civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said there were "15 martyrs, including children and women, and dozens wounded, some of them seriously, following an Israeli bombardment of Al-Faluja school in Jabalia camp in north Gaza".
Bassal earlier said the death toll was seven.
The military said it carried out "precise strikes" targeting Hamas militants operating inside what it said was a command-and-control centre at the Al-Faluja school.
AFP was unable to immediately verify what was targeted, and the military statement did not provide information on casualties.
Thursday's attack was the latest in a series of Israeli strikes on school buildings housing displaced people in Gaza, where fighting has raged for nearly a year.
A strike on the United Nations-run Al-Jawni School in central Gaza on September 11 drew international outcry after the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said six of its staffers were among the 18 reported fatalities.
