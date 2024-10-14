Open Menu

Gaza Rescuers Say 15 Killed In Israeli Strike On School Turned Shelter

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 07:50 AM

Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strike on school turned shelter

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli shelling late Sunday had killed at least 15 people at a school serving as a shelter for displaced Palestinians in central Gaza's Nuseirat camp.

The vast majority of the besieged Gaza Strip's 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once by the war, with many seeking shelter in school buildings.

"The Al-Mufti school was bombarded with a large volley of Israeli artillery, resulting in an initial death toll of 15 martyrs, including children, women and entire families, and 50 wounded," said Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency.

"This school shelters hundreds of displaced people from different families, including some from Gaza, the south, and various parts of the Gaza Strip," he added.

The Israeli military said it was "looking into the reports".

The attack comes just days after an Israeli air strike on a school killed at least 28 people in Gaza's Deir el-Balah.

Related Topics

Attack Martyrs Shaheed Gaza Women Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for ..

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

23 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

1 day ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

1 day ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

1 day ago
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

1 day ago
 At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

2 days ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

2 days ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago

More Stories From World