Gaza Rescuers Say 15 Killed In Israeli Strike On School Turned Shelter
Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 07:50 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli shelling late Sunday had killed at least 15 people at a school serving as a shelter for displaced Palestinians in central Gaza's Nuseirat camp.
The vast majority of the besieged Gaza Strip's 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once by the war, with many seeking shelter in school buildings.
"The Al-Mufti school was bombarded with a large volley of Israeli artillery, resulting in an initial death toll of 15 martyrs, including children, women and entire families, and 50 wounded," said Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency.
"This school shelters hundreds of displaced people from different families, including some from Gaza, the south, and various parts of the Gaza Strip," he added.
The Israeli military said it was "looking into the reports".
The attack comes just days after an Israeli air strike on a school killed at least 28 people in Gaza's Deir el-Balah.
