Gaza Rescuers Say 17 Killed, Dozens Wounded In Israel Strike On School
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 06:36 PM
Gaza's civil defence agency said an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter killed at least 17 people Thursday in the Palestinian territory's central Nuseirat area, while the Israeli military reported it had hit Hamas
Gaza's civil defence agency said an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter killed at least 17 people Thursday in the Palestinian territory's central Nuseirat area, while the Israeli military reported it had hit Hamas.
The Israeli military targeted the Al-Shuhada school in Nuseirat camp, killing 17 people and wounding dozens more, Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the agency, told AFP.
The toll was confirmed by Al-Awda hospital, which said the school had been hit by an air strike.
"Thousands of displaced people were sheltering in the school, most of them children and women," a statement issued by the Hamas government media office said.
