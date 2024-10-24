Gaza rescuers say 17 killed, dozens wounded in Israel strike on school

Rescuers in central Gaza said an Israeli strike on Thursday killed at least 17 people at a school-turned-shelter, where the Israeli military said it had targeted Hamas workers

, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Rescuers in central Gaza said an Israeli strike on Thursday killed at least 17 people at a school-turned-shelter, where the Israeli military said it had targeted Hamas workers.

Al-Shuhada school in Nuseirat refugee camp, where Hamas authorities said displaced Palestinians had sought refuge, was the latest target in a series of attacks on similar facilities across the Gaza Strip in recent months.

Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the Gaza civil defence agency, told AFP that the strike killed 17 people and wounded dozens more.

The nearby Al-Awda hospital gave the same death toll.

Palestinian woman Umm Muhammad, who told AFP she was at the school at the time of the strike, described a terrifying scene with "stones and glass" falling from above.

"I hugged my little girl. I couldn't see anything through the thick plume of smoke," she said.

"I ran and screamed for my sister and found her alive downstairs," Umm Muhammad added.

"But there were children torn to pieces" as a result of the attack, she said.